Breaking: Trump-Greenthal Is Born!

Craving a little more Trump in your Thursday? Perhaps you weren’t satisfied with the city’s bigwig brokerages, and wanted something that was a little more Bossy?

The Donald and William West have announced the creation of Trump-Greenthal Sales and Leasing, a residential real estate brokerage. Greenthal is “one of the oldest and largest privately owned residential management and leasing firms” in the city, and Trump is “a vulgar monstrosity.” (Just kidding.)

What does Greenthal already have under its belt? Gems like 1025 Fifth Avenue, 785 Fifth, 975 Park and 760 Park. Now those will be roped in with The Trump Tower and Palace and Parc and Place. Good deal.

Trump and Greenthal Announce New Residential Brokerage Venture

Donald J. Trump, CEO of The Trump Organization, and William West, Chairman and CEO of Charles H. Greenthal Management Corp., announced that they have joined forces to create Trump-Greenthal Sales and Leasing, a residential real estate brokerage division. Trump-Greenthal Sales and Leasing will serve as the brokerage company recommended to provide brokerage sales and leasing services to the owners and tenants of the extensive Charles H. Greenthal Management portfolio.

This unprecedented teaming brings together two of New York’s most highly respected real estate organizations. Charles H.Greenthal Management Corp. is one of the oldest and largest privately owned residential management and leasing firms in the New York Metropolitan area managing approximately 178 buildings and over 23,000 units. Their roster encompasses some of the City’s most prestigious cooperatives and condominiums, including 1025 Fifth Avenue, 785 Fifth Avenue, 975 Park Avenue, 760 Park Avenue, 32 East 64th Street, Imperial House at 150 East 69th Street, The Park Regis at 50 East 89th Street and 100 United Nations Plaza. The Trump Corporation, one of the world’s most highly recognized real estate companies, manages many of the City’s most high profile luxury properties, including Trump Tower, Trump Palace, Trump Parc and Trump Place. Trump Sales and Leasing has for many years served as the highly profitable general brokerage division for The Trump Corporation, selling apartments and throughout Manhattan.

Donald J. Trump stated, “I have long respected the Greenthal Company, and working with them will be a great honor for me.” William West expressed similar thoughts, stating, “We are proud of our new association with The Trump Corporation and excited at the formation of Trump-Greenthal Sales and Leasing. Our shared values and high standards of personal service and attention will enable Trump-Greenthal Sales and Leasing to provide superior support to our clients.”

Trump-Greenthal Sales and Leasing will be headed by Rana Hunter Williams, who has served as Senior Vice-President of Trump Sales and Leasing for the last 14 years. Ms. Williams has stated, “It is truly an honor to represent this alliance of these two great companies, which not only combines the experience and resources of the Greenthal and Trump organizations but also affords an incomparable level of marketing experience and exposure. We are committed to providing the finest representation possible to sellers and buyers in these fine properties.”