Dean Baquet’s Goodbye to ‘LAT’

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Los Angeles Times editor Dean Baquet has been forced out by the Tribune Company. Seven minutes after the story was posted on LAObserved, Mr. Baquet sent the following email to the staff:
From: Baquet, Dean
Sent: Tuesday, November 07, 2006 1:42 PM
To: yyeditall
Subject:
By now you’ve seen the Wall Street Journal story on L.A. Observed that I’ll be leaving the paper. Believe me, I didn’t want it to come out this way. Give me some time, and I’ll talk to the entire newsroom later this afternoon, at 3 p.m. outside my office. And do me an even bigger favor. Let’s do a hell of a job on the election tonight.
Best,
Dean