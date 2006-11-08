In Atlantic, GOP holds Freeholder majority, while Dems look at recount and ’07

The race for one Atlantic County Freeholder seat remained undecided on Wednesday morning, but the Republicans will remain in the majority. With nearly 98% of the vote counted, GOP incumbent Frank Finnerty has a 20-vote lead over Democrat Frank Giordano in the contest for an At-Large seat. Two Republican District Freeholders, James Curcio and Thomas Russo, won re-election by slim margins. Curcio defeated Hammonton Councilman Anthony Falcone, 51%-49%, while Russo won 52%-48% over Atlantic City Councilman Dennis Mason. Democrats held the County Clerk post being vacated by Michael Garvin, with former Atlantic City Councilman Edward McGettigan, an ex-Republican and the brother of the Democratic Atlantic County Sheriff, defeated Republican Sonya Harris by a narrow 51%-49% margin. The closeness of the countywide races, combined with Democratic gains of Assembly and Freeholder seats in 2005, almost guarantees that Atlantic County will be a battleground in the 2007 elections. Republican State Senator William Gormley and GOP County Executive Dennis Levinson are up next year, as are Democratic Assemblyman James Whelan and GOP Assemblyman Frank Blee. There has been speculation that Gormley, a legislator since 1975, will retire.