The Afternoon Wrap: Tuesday

We proudly present the topics of Resident‘s new guide to “Manhattan Apartment Interior Design” (aka 1973 decor for rich people): The Living/”Screening” Room, The New Wood Floor (“laminate”!), Living With ‘The Valuables,’ (sofas as art), Bye-Bye Bathtub, New Granite Counter, Apartments Go Green, Recessed Lighting, Space-Saving Innovations, Closet Pros, and Open Floor Plans. [Resident]An Australian hit up Brooklyn, and hilarity ensued! The Aussie’s outer-borough expose even includes a gorgeous description of taxi drivers: “I listen to Victor abstractedly while staring across the East River.” And there’s Pure Brooklyn Truth: “still a haven for authors, although rising property costs and rents mean it’s unlikely to attract struggling ones. Jonathan Safran Foer and his wife Nicole Krauss paid more than $US6million for their pile in neighbouring Park Slope.” [The Australian, via DUMBO NYC]The end of the world is coming, and the 19th sign is that Donald Trump has sold all 460 units at his Hawaiian hotel-condo (Trodominium?). Apparently $700 million sets a record for the amount of residential property “sold in one development on a single day.” Good job, killa. [Int’l Herald Tribune, via Luxist]Afternoon Wrap super mega exclusive! The greatest news of the week is obviously the fresh announcement that Herald Square brokerage Mosaic Properties will stay open “for 24 straight hours, and the following business day, to help desperate renters and buyers find a place to call home before the first of December.” If only every day were Nov. 28, Manhattan real estate would be way more awesome. (See PR release after the jump.)
