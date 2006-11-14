The Afternoon Wrap: Tuesday



Trump Waikiki [Luxist]

– Max Abelson



Attention Desperate Houseseekers: Mosaic Properties To Offer Emergency 24-Hour Brokerage Services

New York, NY (November 13, 2006) – Amidst the most challenging rental market in years, Mosaic Properties, a full-service brokerage company located in Herald Square, will stay open for 24 straight hours, and the following business day, to help desperate renters and buyers find a place to call home before the first of December.

Mosaic Properties’ brokers will be available to meet with new clients and show apartments from 9 AM on Tuesday, November 28th to 7 PM on Wednesday, November 29th. Landlords looking to fill vacancies are also invited to attend.

Walk-ins are welcome for broker consultations. Apartment visits can be scheduled in advance by calling 212-967-0500.

About Mosaic Properties:

Mosaic Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage company that caters to young and urban clientele. As the exclusive agent to some of the area’s most prestigious properties and clients, Mosaic Properties has insider access to some of New York’s most coveted apartments.