The Morning Read: November 17, 2006

A person close to Eliot Spitzer said, “He will move swiftly and aggressively to remove” Alan Hevesi.

The move may come in January when Spitzer is sworn in as governor.

That’s exactly what the Post editors hoped Spitzer would do.

Spitzer’s transition website has gotten 25,000 visitors.

Some of the 300 advisers on Spitzers’s transition team were contacted Tuesday and given “sketchy information about their responsibilities,” the Sun reports.

Rudy Giuliani is putting together his financial inner circle.

One person in that inner circle is T. Boone Pickens, who gave $3 million to the Swift Boats Veterans for Truth.

John McCain explained the midterm elections to Republicans by saying that they abandoned their principles.

The Times Union describes what happened to the report about the 9/11 call to Rep. John Sweeney’s home.

Mayor Bloomberg will sign off on the City Council’s 25 percent pay raise, although he disagrees with them getting extra money for serving in leadership positions.

The Daily News is aghast that the Post’s parent company published a book by OJ Simpson and how he would have killed his wife.

“You kill. You make a killing. You play more golf. You sleep well. But Murdoch? Can he really slumber untroubled…”

And Jeanine Pirro will be immortalized by having a Law and Order episode based on her campaign, marriage and assorted mishaps.

— Azi Paybarah