The Round-Up: Friday

  • Closing the door on Wal-Mart in the Bronx.

    • [NY Times]

  • Former city official a Spitzer favorite to head MTA.

    • [NY Times]

  • Kalikow won’t chair Real Estate Board of New York.

    • [NY Times]

  • World Trade Center redevelopment site expands.

    • [NY Times]

  • Mayor announces new development in the Rockaways.

    • [NY Post]

  • Rent rise closes Upper West Side video store.

    • [NY Sun]

  • Landmark battle brewing on the far East Side.

    • [NY Sun]

  • Mortgage rates rise slightly.

    • [CNN/Money]

  • Condo buyers take developers to court.

    • [WSJ]

