The Morning Read: Wednesday, Deceber 6, 2006

The city has passed the first trans-fat ban.

Christine Quinn will propose doubling the number of “exclusion zones” in the 421-a housing program sought by Mike Bloomberg, but will not extend the development program citywide like some City Council members wanted.

Hillary is inviting Iowa Democrats to her home next week.

In a 3-2 decision, Bloomberg lost a court battle over which unions should be at the table when it comes time for collective bargaining.

The Albany DA is trying to keep on his payroll the lead investigator in his probe of Alan Hevesi.

The Daily News looks at five major cases Andrew Cuomo is inheriting from Eliot Spitzer.

The Wall Street Journal editors chide Chuck Schumer over his plan to get $682 million in federal funding for local transportation projects. [subscription]

Republicans block a plan to give D.C. a seat in congress.

And Dick Cheney’s gay daughter is pregnant.

— Azi Paybarah