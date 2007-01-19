The Morning Read: Friday, January 19, 2007

Barack Obama reached out to one of Hillary Clinton’s backers: Carl McCall.

Obama leads Hillary in a new poll from New Hampshire.

John Edwards recently sold his Georgetown mansion for $5.2 million “after it had languished on the market,” the Washington Post reports.

Con Ed could face $9.3 million in penalties for last year’s blackout.

Mike Bloomberg warned against fining Con Ed for because the cost would be passed on, ultimately, to consumers.

A Brooklyn state Senator will introduce a bill to prevent Spitzer from easing access to driver licenses.

Spitzer’s spokeswoman said they would review security concerns before changing requirements needed to get the license.

Joining Joe Bruno on his trip to Florida was a member of the board overseeing horse racing in the state.

The Daily News looks at some of the state comptroller candidates.

Spitzer might create an ethics czar to police state lawmakers.

Most of the city’s job growth in the last three decades comes from people who are self-employed, according to a report from the city comptroller.

— Azi Paybarah