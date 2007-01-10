Who Wants a Job with Spitzer?

Applying for a job with the Spitzer administration is a high-tech affair, complete with a website where resumes are submitted and an automatic thank you letter emailed in response.

But there is, apparently, an unfortunate flaw in the system: the thank you email sent to at least one applicant was also sent to everyone else who was applying for that same position, with the addresses of the other job-seekers visible in the CC section of the email. The result, amazingly, is a decidedly unconfidential list of people looking for jobs in the new administration.

The letter, which was sent out yesterday and forwarded to me by one unhappy applicant, showed about 100 email addresses of people looking for the same “public information officer” job this person wanted.

The email is below, but the addresses of the other applicants — and of the transition staffer who outed them — have been removed.

UPDATE: Another unhappy recipient of the letter writes in to say that he got three copies of the letter, and to point out that the names were actually in the “TO” section of the email, not the “CC” part.

UPDATE II: Michael Cooper has more on the story, including an apology from Spitzer’s people, here.

— Azi Paybarah



———- Forwarded message ———-

From: xxxxxx.xxxxx@govtrans.state.ny.us

Date: Tue, 9 Jan 2007 18:14:10 -0500

Subject: Public Information Officers

Thank you for submitting your application to the Spitzer/Paterson administration, and for sharing your enthusiasm and interest in the work that Governor Spitzer and Lt. Governor Paterson have pledged to undertake.

As we proceed with the challenge of assembling the Spitzer/Paterson administration, the Communications Director will be managing the process of hiring public information officers throughout the administration. We have provided your application to the Communications Director and his staff, and they will be in contact with you should they determine that an open position is available for someone with your qualifications.

We appreciate your continued patience as the Communications Director and his staff consider your application.

Thank you again for your interest in becoming a part of New York’s future.

Sincerely,

Appointments Office