92nd Y is Tribeca Bound

Jews and Episcopalians of the World, Unite!

The 92nd Street Y is moving to Tribeca. The famed Upper East Side Jewish cultural institute has landed a 15,800-square-foot lease at Trinity Church’s 200 Hudson Street.

The Y will move its “Makor” and “Daytime” programs downtown. Those programs are relocating from their former uptown digs at 35 West 67th Street, which was sold to CUNY last year.

The Trinity leasing maven Jason Pizer brokered the deal, along with Janet Liff of J. Liff Co., who repped 92nd Street Y.

Now, of course, the deal means that the “the growing number of retired or semi-retired Baby Boomers” will have a comfy new “home-away-from-home,” says the release.

– John Koblin



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

92nd Street Y’s Makor, Daytime@ Programs Head to TriBeCa

World-Renowned Cultural Center Leases 15,800 Square Feet at Trinity-Owned 200 Hudson Street

Architects Kostow Greenwood Selected to Design New Facility, to Open Fall 2007

NEW YORK, NY: MARCH 1, 2007 – The 92nd Street Y, the world-renowned Jewish cultural, educational and community center, has signed a lease with Trinity Real Estate for 15,800 square feet at 200 Hudson Street in TriBeCa. The space will be the new home of the Y’s Makor® and Daytime@™ programs, currently located on the Upper West Side. The new venue, for which the 92nd Street Y will seek LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification*, will open in the fall of 2007 and is being designed by Kostow Greenwood Architects LLP.

The 92nd Street Y is relocating the Makor and Daytime@ programs to the expansive, 15-foot-high ground floor of 200 Hudson Street from 35 West 67th Street. The uptown facility, donated to the Y in 2001 by philanthropist Michael H. Steinhardt, was sold in September to The City University of New York.

Said Sol Adler, Executive Director, 92nd Street Y, “We are thrilled to be relocating Makor and Daytime@ to such a prominent address in one of the city’s most vibrant and rapidly-developing neighborhoods. The 200 Hudson Street location will enable us to expand on the success we’ve had uptown and to serve new audiences in and around TriBeCa. I want to thank Fredric Mack, our board president, and his fellow board members Philip Milstein and Stuart Ellman, for their leadership on this project.”

The Rev. Dr. James Cooper, Rector of Trinity Church, of which Trinity Real Estate is part, said, “We are delighted to welcome the renowned 92nd Street Y and its outstanding programs to Hudson Square. The Y will become an important anchor to the social life of our community, which is rapidly transforming itself into a vibrant 24/7 Manhattan neighborhood.”

The music, film and other programs for which Makor and Daytime@ are well known will continue at the new site. The facility will contain a music-performance space with a bar, a cafe/performance space separate from the music space, a screening room with two aisles rather than the present single aisle as well as a front-of-screen area large enough for readings and other non-film audience programs, an expandable lecture space, several classrooms, and offices. One of the classrooms will house an art gallery, and there will be gallery space throughout the facility.

The new site is prominently located at the cross section of Canal and Hudson Streets, convenient to several subway lines (1/9 and A/C/E to Canal Street, C/E to Spring Street, 2/3 to Chambers Street). The building is also convenient to both the Upper West Side, where the programs have taken place for the last seven years, and to points north, south, east and west – Greenwich Village, SoHo, Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Hoboken. The location has a highly-visible street presence with five store-front windows facing Hudson Street.

The 92nd Street Y joins a variety of high-profile creative, cultural, media and other businesses in TriBeCa, which has seen increased commercial and residential development in recent years. Area neighbors include advertising agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Kirshenbaum-Bond, cosmetics giant L’Oreal, film studio The Weinstein Company, the Guggenheim Foundation, Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Film Institute, Workman Publishing, photo agency Getty Images, CBS Radio and, soon, WNYC and Viacom. The neighborhood is peppered with fine restaurants – Nobu, Odeon, Danube, Chanterelle, Tribeca Grill, and Bouley among them – as well as popular night spots like the Knitting Factory, SOB’s and Ear Inn.

Kostow Greenwood Architects, KGA, the firm selected for the project, has designed, renovated and restored a wide range of cultural and performing arts spaces. Projects include The Brooklyn Tabernacle, Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, the Brooklyn Museum, the International Center of Photography, The Joyce Theatre, the Longacre Theatre, the Centennial Memorial Theatre and BethWorks.

“As architects for the project, our goal is to create a cultural experience where the space design, programming and events will attract a wide range of both audiences and performers to this community-based facility,” stated Michael Kostow, design principal for Kostow Greenwood. “Our firm is well known for its ability to integrate high-quality design with functionality and technology, and this project is a tremendous opportunity to apply our skills to a space that will be a vital part of the cultural resurgence of downtown Manhattan.”

Created in 1999, Makor (Hebrew for source and pronounced mah-CORE) offers New Yorkers in their 20s and 30s opportunities to engage with one another in an environment committed to cultural innovation, intellectual excellence and Jewish exploration. Programs range from cutting-edge music performances; contemporary-art and photography exhibits; literary, theater and other spoken-word events; and screenings of independent and foreign films, to classes of all kinds, recreational activities, and community-service initiatives. With Makor’s young-adult population at work during the day, programs take place primarily in the evenings and on weekends. Developed by the Jewish Life Network/Michael Steinhardt Foundation, Makor is one of a host of educational, religious and cultural initiatives the Foundation has launched to reach out to Jews, with an emphasis on those on the margins of Jewish life.

The 92nd Street Y’s ground-breaking Daytime@ program was launched in 2002 to serve as a home-away-from-home for the growing number of retired or semi-retired Baby Boomers. At 78 million, these men and women represent a third of the U.S. population. With its eclectic mix of talks, classes, practical workshops, and leisure activities, Daytime@ is a refuge where these youthful, independent adults, who have decades ahead of them, can map out the next phase of their lives, explore things they have not had time for in years, and enjoy the camaraderie of others in the same position.

Almost 60,000 people participate in Makor and Daytime@ programs each year – 52,000 in Makor events (a number that has nearly doubled since Makor merged with the 92nd Street Y in 2001) and 6,500 in Daytime@ activities.

About the 92nd Street Y

Founded in 1874 by a group of visionary Jewish leaders, the 92nd Street Y has grown into a wide-ranging cultural, educational and community center serving people of all races, faiths and backgrounds. The 92nd Street Y’s mission is to enrich the lives of the over-300,000 people who visit each year — both in person and through the Y’s satellite, television, radio and Internet broadcasts. The organization offers comprehensive performing arts, film and spoken-word events; courses in the humanities, the arts, personal development and Jewish culture; activities and workshops for children, teenagers and parents; and health and fitness programs for people of every age. Committed to making its programs available to everyone, the 92nd Street Y awards nearly $1 million in scholarships annually and reaches out to 7,000 public school children through fully-subsidized arts-education programs. For more information, please visit http://www.92Y.org.

About Hudson Square

Situated in Lower Manhattan between the Hudson River on the west, Avenue of the Americas on the east, Charlton Street on the north and Canal Street on the south, Hudson Square is one of the city’s most dynamic and creative business districts. Formerly an industrial warehouse and loft district, Hudson Square is now home to a diverse roster of high-profile companies that includes advertising agencies, designers, architects, software companies, publishers and other major corporations.

About Kostow Greenwood Architects LLP

Kostow Greenwood, KGA, is a Manhattan-based, full-service architectural studio with a specialty in performing arts and visual arts design. KGA has been recognized by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission, the New York Landmarks Conservancy and the Victorian Society of America, with awards for adapting historically significant buildings for modern use. KGA is also a leader in the design of broadcast and media production facilities. Clients include CNN, NBC, PBS, MTV, VH-1, Nickelodeon and HBO Studio Productions.