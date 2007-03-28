Another labor endorsement for GOP’s Baroni

CWA Local 1039 President Thomas J. Palermo announced today that he will support Republican Bill Baroni for State Senate in the 14th district. This is the third CWA local to come out for Baroni since incumbent Peter Inverso’s unexpected retirement announcement two days ago.

“Bill has been a great supporter for the state workers and continues to be a friend of labor,” Palermo told PoliticsNJ.com. Locals 1033 and 1034 have already said they would back Baroni, a two-term Assemblyman from Hamilton.

Rose Silva, Legislative Director of CWA Local 1039, also says she is endorsing Baroni.

One potentially strong Democratic rival, Hamilton Mayor Glen Gilmore, said today that he would not run for the Senate and would seek re-election to a third term as Mayor. Democratic Assemblywoman Linda Greenstein is still considering a run for State Senator.

Seema Singh, the state Rate Counsel, was nominated to run for Senate at the Mercer Democratic Convention last Saturday. She has said she intends to continue her bid, unless Greenstein decides to run.