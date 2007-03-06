Spitzer to Hire Bigshot Attorney Shanahan

According to two sources, famed attorney and gay rights advocate Tom Shanahan is about to join the Spitzer administration as a deputy commissioner for Human Rights.

Most recently, Shanahan, along with state Senator Eric Schneiderman, got the MTA fare lowered after the agency was found to have two sets of books. (The ruling was later overturned.)

Shanahan also defended former Playboy model Bridget Marks in her high-profile custody case against the children’s father.

Shanahan did not return several messages left at his office, cell phone and home. A Spitzer spokesperson wouldn’t comment.

— Azi Paybarah