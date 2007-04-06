Events for April 6, 2007

8:30 a.m. A Way of the Cross procession will start at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, East 47th Street between First and Second avenues, and proceed along 42nd Street to Eighth Avenue.

10 a.m. A Way of the Cross procession will start at St. James Cathedral-Basilica, 250 Cathedral Place in Brooklyn, then proceed over the Brooklyn Bridge, stop at City Hall Park, pass Ground Zero and end at St. Peter’s Church on Barclay Street.



10 a.m. A mammogram van will provide free breast cancer screenings at the Morris Heights Health Center, 625 E. 137th Street, in the Bronx.

10:30 a.m. Executive Steve Levy will sign legislation authorizing funds for new library and technology building for Suffolk County Community College at Suffolk County Community College in Long Island.

10 p.m. A benefit for 4th Street Food Co-op will be held at the Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery.

— Gillian Reagan