Friday, April 20th

Welcome to Hicksville! Taylor Hicks, that silver-headed American Idol winner with the enormous rump who continues to insist he’s 30 years old (sure, honey—us, too), takes his hip-shaking je ne sais quoi to Madison Square Garden tonight. Did you know that his fans call themselves the “Soul Patrol”? Do you need more reasons to stay far, far away? A more appealing option is up at Flushing Town Hall, where Loren Schoenberg and his Jazz Museum in Harlem All-Stars Band perform the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Make sure to request “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good).”

[Taylor Hicks, Madison Square Garden, www.thegarden.com; Loren Schoenberg and his Jazz Museum in Harlem All-Stars, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, www.flushingtownhall.org.]