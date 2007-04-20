Madonna Decision Imminent on Downtown Kabbalah Center

Madonna postponed a tour of 179 Ludlow Street on the Lower East Side. She was supposed to visit last week and see if the building could house her new Kabbalah center.

“Her rep loved it,” neighborhood broker James Famularo told The Observer. “Madonna is going to come by for a tour in the coming weeks to make a decision.”

Mr. Famularo, when pressed, declined to name a specific date for the visit.

He said earlier this month that Madge had been tipped off about the spot by developer Jason Pomeranc, who is building a hotel just south of Houston Street.

New Jersey investor Michelangelo Russo recently purchased 179 Ludlow for $5.2 million, and plans to develop high-end rentals on the residential floors. No one has yet to claim the 7,200 square feet of commercial space, however.