Spitzer's Campaign Finance Reform Plan

Eliot Spitzer is going all-out to push his campaign finance reform proposals as part of his second major assault on Albany’s status quo. (The first was his semi-successful fight over the budget.)

Among Spitzer’s proposed reforms, a comprehensive list of which the administration released today for the first time, includes the lowering of campaign contributions for all state officials, increased penalties for violating contribution limits, and requiring campaigns to identify which contributions were bundled by lobbyists.

Here they are, as sent out by the governor’s press office: