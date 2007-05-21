Eugene2007.com, With Yvette Clarke, Sanford Rubenstein, Jean-Claude Van Damme

I missed this, but shortly after Mathieu Eugene’s tortuous ascent to the City Council, he went up with a website to promote a re-election campaign that will be his third run for the same office in the space of a year.

The picture here of Eugene with Rep. Yvette Clarke and her mother, Una, is from Eugene2007.com, which was created on May 3rd. That’s just a few days after, as his biography puts it, he “made history when he won two special elections to become the first Haitian-born elected official in the state of New York.”

The biography also says, “Dr Mathieu Eugene, a physician, graduated from Medical School in Mexico (He does not practice in the U.S.). While he was studying in Belgium, he met the martial art movie superstar Jean-Claude Van Dam and they have remained friends ever since.”

Other features on the website include information about the district; video of Eugene’s swearing in at City Hall; the soon-to-be created section on “issues;” an invitation for his May 27 community swearing-in ceremony; and details on a June 4 fund-raiser at the home of attorney Sanford Rubenstein.