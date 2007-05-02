Ferguson backing Estabrook for U.S. Senate

Congressman Michael Ferguson will serve on Anne Estabrook’s U.S. Senate exploratory committee, according to sources familiar with the businesswoman’s campaign. This puts a pro-life conserative at the forefront of the moderate Estabrook’s bid to take on incumbent Frank Lautenberg.
The Ferguson and Estabrook families have been close for many years (the future Congressman and Estabrook’s son were childhood friends), and Estabrook has contributed more than $15,000 to Ferguson’s campaigns for Congress.