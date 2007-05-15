The Morning Read: Tuesday, May 15, 2007

A vote on the Iraq War will test Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Joe Bruno’s pitch for why Bloomberg should run for governor: “”From there, you’re automatically a candidate for president.”

Mike Bloomberg was in Albany lobbying for congestion pricing and denying an interest in running for higher office.

Bloomberg has 37 days to get it passed in this legislative cycle.

Rudy Giuliani is in the cross-hairs for tonight’s debate.

Endorsements that Hillary and Obama picked up yesterday show NY and NJ have new clout.

The brother of Obama’s top fund-raiser is supporting Hillary.

Obama defends a supporter from criticism that he’s anti-Semitic.

By allowing healthcare workers to unionize, Spitzer will further lose control of state spending, says EJ McMahon.

Ray Kelly leads a Daily News poll for mayoral candidates.

Eric Gioia is running low on food.

Freshman Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand has a number of Republican challengers waiting to run against her.

The head of New York’s transit system wants to hear from riders.

The future of the GOP belongs to Giuliani, according to an article in The New Republic [subscription].

And a City Hall gadfly gets some help.