The Morning Read: Wednesday, May 16, 2007

At last night’s debate, the 10 GOP presidential candidates had different answers on how to respond to a terrorist attack.

Rudy Giuliani redeemed himself on the abortion question.

At a major summit yesterday, Mayor Bloomberg became an international environmental activist.

He may face opposition on guns from the South.

Christie Whitman won’t testify in congress about the Ground Zero air quality.

Eliot Spitzer’s wife is a holding a big-dollar fund-raiser.

Legislation in Albany may force public authorities to disclose more financial and business information.

Tollbooths may be a thing of the past.

The city’s budget gaps are no big deal.

Mike Lupica wants to hear Bloomberg’s position on the war.

Eric Gioia is eating at a food pantry.

And the New York Post has a new D.C. bureau chief.