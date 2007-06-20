Bloomberg Switch

Although I am disappointed in Mayor Bloomberg’s decision to leave the Republican Party, I still believe today as I have over the past five years that the example he has set in New York City is a good one for Republicans. Mayor Bloomberg has successfully governed an overwhelmingly-Democratic city by bringing together broad coalitions of diverse voters. His centrist approach to policymaking has earned him praise from media and political pundits across the political spectrum. And his experiences outside of government and his willingness to consider different policy options have led him to introduce innovative policy changes for America’s largest city.

Although Mayor Bloomberg chooses to be politically unaffiliated, Republicans should not be dismayed. Bloomberg got to this point of success as a Republican – and that opportunity still exists for Republican Mayors and local officials across the country.