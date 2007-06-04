De Blasio’s Super Good Friends

Here’s an invitation to a fund-raiser later this week for Council member Bill de Blasio at the Manhattan home of investment banker Jeffrey Sachs.

De Blasio, along with the majority of the Council, will be term-limited out of office in 2009. He was a key figure in Hillary Clinton’s first Senate campaign, has White House experience and has strong ties to labor. Though he’s been talked about as candidate for Brooklyn borough president, he still hasn’t made it clear, officially, what he’ll be running for.

Extra credit for the name given to de Blasio’s top fund-raisers: “Super Good Friends.”