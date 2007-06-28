The GQ Award

Sometime around last week, at the New York Women of Excellence Awards, Councilman Joel Rivera received the group’s Gentleman of Quality, or “GQ” Award. This site, I must say, was on Rivera’s tip years ago–we featured him in our famous list of the “Top Ten Most Beautiful People in City Politics.”

Which brings me to a question. Who’s the most distinguished gentleman in the New York press corps? Maybe I’m feeling sentimental since he just retired, but I really have to go with Marc Humbert, long the AP’s man in Albany. Liz Benjamin has video from his going-away party.