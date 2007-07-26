McHose emerges as leading conservative legislator

Alison Littell McHose entered the State Assembly in 2003 with a strong political pedigree. Her grandfather served as Senate President, her father has spent forty years in the Legislature, and her mother was the Republican State Chair in the 1990’s.

But the 42-year-old Sussex County Republican has emerged in her own right as one of the most reliably conservative legislators in Trenton. She is consistently pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, anti-tax and spend, and opposes civil unions, and civil unions. She is an unabashed supporter of George W. Bush — her husband, Morgan McHose, served on active military duty in Iraq — and was Lynne Cheney’s aide at the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“No one will ever mistake her for Christie Whitman,” conservative Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll told PoliticsNJ.com. “She’s fairly representative of the Mountain men. We’re lobbying to get her to grow a beard.”

With the possible exception of Marion Crecco, she may be the most conservative woman to ever serve in the New Jersey Legislature. She is also among a small group of women to give birth while serving in the Legislature.

When her father announced his retirement from the Senate earlier this year, McHose passed on a race to succeed him — the nod went to Steve Oroho, a close Littell family ally — and easily won renomination to the Assembly in a contested primary. As Assembly Republicans consider possible changes in leadership after the fall election, watch for this conservative woman twenty years younger than many of her colleagues to emerge as a key legislator over the next few years.