Report: Kenny may have been hit by a car after all

Nobody’s sure what happened to State Sen. Bernard Kenny yesterday morning.

Doctors at Jersey City Medical Center have told police that the state Senator’s injuries are not consistent with tripping in a pothole, according to the Jersey Journal. Hudson County Posecutor Edward DeFazio told the newspaper that Kenny’s injuries more closely resemble those suffered from being hit by a car.

The doctors’ findings are concerning enough to the Hoboken Police Department that they have enlisted the forensic help of State Police to figure out exactly what happened to Kenny.

Despite reportedly having told police that he fell in a pothole, police told the Journal that Kenny cannot remember anything about the accident.