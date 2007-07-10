Wednesday, July 11th

Almost Famous: Raise your hand if you’re totally over summer! It’s just a hot mess, what with doofus dudes in flip-flops, our wee Mayor pretending to run for President, our favorite ex-President Bill Clinton pretending he’s being faithful as his bride knocks down small children and kittens in her bloody path to the White House, our ex-Mayor Rudy scaring the crap out of the rest of the country—all in the looming shadow of giant robots from outer space and the iPhone (what, do you seriously not see the connection?). So what could make more sense than the New York Public Library hosting a reading by a 59-year-old groupie? The center is not holding, people! Pamela Des Barres, who offered her lovely rump to such men of music as Mick Jagger, Jim Morrison and Frank Zappa—not to mention (ew!) Don Johnson—reads from her latest: Let’s Spend the Night Together: Backstage Secrets of Rock Muses and Supergroupies, in which she checks in with famous groupies (we think they prefer the term muse), including Liv Tyler’s mama, Bebe Buell, and Cynthia Plaster Caster, who made plaster replicas of rock stars’ penises. Too bad she never met Uncle Miltie—it could stop a truck! Next! We can’t bring ourselves to get to the bottom of what exactly is this “Spiegeltent” we keep seeing advertised on TV, but apparently there’s a benefit for PS 122 there tonight, and if you like this sort of thing, you can be the first to experience La Vie, a new “theater-circus spectacle” from Montreal. Hey—summer’s looking up already!
[Word for Word Author Series, Pamela Des Barres, Bryant Park Reading Room, www.bryantpark.org; La Vie premiere, “Spiegeltent,” Pier 17, South Street Seaport, www.ps122.org]