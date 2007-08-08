Events for August 9, 2007

7:30 a.m. Rep. Charles Rangel will keynote the National treasury Employees Union’s National Convention at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers, 811 Seventh Avenue at 52nd Street.

10 a.m. The New York City Campaign Finance Board will meet at the OATH Conference Room at 40 Rector Street between Washington and West streets.

10 a.m. Department of Consumer Affairs Commissioner Jonathan Mintz will announce the results of a multi-county enforcement initiative targeting unlicensed home improvement contractors at the NYC Department of Consumer Affairs, 42 Broadway between Wall Street and Bowling Green.

11 a.m. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney will release a report on the impact of the steam pipe explosion on small businesses outside Pershing Square Restaurant, 42nd Street at Pershing Square across from the 42nd Street entrance to Grand Central.

11 a.m. Congressman Joseph Crowley will visit the Center for Automotive Education & Training at 15-30 Petracca Place, in Whitestone, Queens.

11 a.m. Lenora Fulani will be joined by Independence Party supporters and announce her intentions regarding 2009 citywide races on the City Hall steps.

Noon. The Asian American legal Defense and Education Fund will announce a lawsuit against a restaurant accused of tip-stealing and wage and hour violations at AALDEF, 99 Hudson Street between Franklin and Duane streets.

Noon. Sen. Ruben Diaz and the New York Hispanic Clergy Organization will announce support for ID cards for New York City residents, including illegal immigrants on the City Hall steps.

12:30 p.m. Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan and DUMBO officials will announce the opening of a new pedestrian plaza and launch of citywide public plaza initiative at Pearl and Water streets in Brooklyn.

12:30 p.m. 2006 Democratic congressional candidate Steve Harrison will make an announcement regarding the 2008 race at Arthur Von Briesen Park at the foot of Bay Street at Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island.

3:30 p.m. Food service workers will rally for better working conditions at the north end of Bowling Green, across from 1 Broadway.

7 p.m. Presidential candidates will hold a debate devoted to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues airing on Logo TV. Cattyshack, at 249 4th Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, will host a viewing party.

7:30 p.m. Al Sharpton, joined by Abner Louima and other victims of police brutality, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Louima attack at the National Action Network, 106 West 145th Street at Lenox Avenue.