Wealthy uptown couples are buying second homes downtown. [NY Sun]

Nine-room duplex penthouse at The Beresford to go on the market for $28 million. [NY Sun]

Harlem is also experiencing a rise in residential real estate. [NY Sun]

Estee Lauder CEO William Lauder said to be paying $27.5 million for 14-room apartment at 778 Park Avenue. [NY Post]

Deaths of subway workers come as a result of flawed safety procedures. [NY Times]

Another Off Broadway theater–the Actors’ Playhouse–closing. [NY Times]