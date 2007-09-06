What Happened to the American Resurgence?

A belabored storyline during the first week of the Open was that American men’s tennis is back, thanks to unheralded youngsters like John Isner and Donald Young. By the second week, that narrative had kind of fallen apart.

From Jon Wertheim’s column this week:

James Blake, Mardy Fish, and Rob Ginepri each stole defeat from the jaws of victory and are now out of the tournament. Every player loses close matches at times, but these were remarkably similar in texture. Essentially, the outcome of a five-setter hung in the balance. One player needed to show superior mettle, which is a fancy word for guts. In each case it was the “other” guy. The salon will argue whether this owes to American complacency, to the added pressure of playing at your “home Slam,” or to simple coincidence. Regardless, there are three American veterans who ought to be feeling a sting right now.

Also: did anyone else forget that young James Blake will be 28 in December? Time is running out.