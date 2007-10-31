Baker Joins Mamet’s November on Broadway

Dylan Baker, who you might recognize as the nerdy doctor in Spider-Man 2 or the creepy, perverted dad in Happiness, will join David Mamet’s November, which will begin previews on Dec. 20 starring Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.
“Set just days before a major presidential election,” press notes state, “November involves civil marriages, gambling casinos, lesbians, American Indians, presidential libraries, questionable pardons and campaign contributions.”
In the world premiere, Metcalf will play Clarice Bernstein, aide to President Smith (Lane). Baker will take on the role of presidential adviser Archer Brown.