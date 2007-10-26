Did DeMicco lose his mojo?

Message and Media’s Steve DeMicco and Brad Lawrence have dominated New Jersey’s political consulting industry over the last ten years, scoring the strongest contenders with the biggest budgets. They’ve elected Governors, Senators, Congressmen, and a huge number of local officials – from James E. McGreevey to Jon Corzine (twice, almost $100 million worth) to Bob Menendez to Rush Holt to Ellen Karcher.

But is their magic gone?

This year, Message & Media is handling two high profile State Senate races that have generally received poor reviews: Karcher’s re-election campaign against Jennifer Beck in the twelfth district, and Seema Singh’s campaign against Bill Baroni for Peter Inverso’s open 14th district seat. Karcher is trailing Beck in a race that can still go either way, and Baroni appears to be way ahead of Singh.

It may just be an off cycle for DeMicco and Lawrence, who are probably more interested in the ’08 client, U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg.