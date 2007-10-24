Eagleton poll coming tomorrow

With less than two weeks to go before the legislative elections, Democrats have an edge according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll that will be released tomorrow morning.

The poll, which will be posted on the Eagleton Institute’s Web site at 9 a.m., asks general party preferences for state Senate and Assembly but does not get specific to each district. It also asks about voter preferences on three of the four ballot questions.

A press release announcing the poll said that voter interest is up from previous election cycles, and lists voters’ priorities as property taxes, the state’s budget deficit and corruption.

