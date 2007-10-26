Johnson says he didn’t know LaRouche was anti-Semitic

Under huge pressure from key Democrats in Bergen County – including his own running mates – Assemblyman Gordon Johnson has apologized for making an $1,850 personal contributio to Lyndon LaRouche’s political action committee. LaRouche has been condemned by the Anti-Defamation League as anti-Semitic, and national Democrats. “Had I been aware of the LaRouche record of anti-Semitism I obviously would not have made my contributions,” Johnson said in a statement today that hardly disputes his image as one of the Legislature’s less intelligent members.