We’ve noticed some moving around at 1 Sutton Place South in the past couple of months.

Most recently, George A. Weiss, money manager and founder of non-profit Say Yes to Education (and a major Penn benefactor), bought unit 8C for $11.25 million.

The seller, a woman named Jaqueline Arnold, isn’t going too far though. Last month she bought another unit in the co-op, this time on the 11th floor, for $2.8 million.

It appears as though Ms. Arnold is downsizing, but holding on to her views.