Supporter: Carolyn Maloney for Hillary’s Senate Seat

With the rise of Hillary Clinton’s presidential prospects comes the escalating chatter about who would get to fill out the remainder of her senate term. The speculation so far has been mostly limited to half-hearted denials denials by politicians, blind quotes from supporters and tea-leaf reading by reporters.

But yesterday, I got one person to go on the record. Above is a clip of Trudy Mason, a notable character in Manhattan politics, making the case, without apology, for Representative Carolyn Maloney to get the Hillary seat.