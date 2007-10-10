The Common Enemies of Spitzer and 1199

Here are those new 1199 SEIU ads, which target two upstate Republican congressmen who sided with George Bush against expanding health insurance benefits to uninsured children. The spots go after Randy Kuhl and Tom Reynolds, both of whom are likely to face strong Democratic challengers in the 2008 elections.

What’s interesting is that this is the same issue Eliot Spitzer has been pushing and threatened to sue Bush administration over. Which, I guess, means he and the health care union he fought against so bitterly earlier in his term are back on the same page. About something, anyway.

Union spokesman Stefan Friedman said the ad buys were in the six-figure range.