The Morning Read: Friday, October 19, 2007

Hillary Clinton stopped short of saying she supports Eliot Spitzer’s plan to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

Spitzer, and his plan, were a noted punch line at a black tie affair in Manhattan last night.

Spitzer told the New York Sun, “Humility has nothing to do with caving to poll numbers.”

New York’s medical examiner disagrees with earlier findings and says an city police chief’s death was not related to the work he did at Ground Zero.

The principal who was forced out of the Khalil Gibran school was not reinstated.

Eliot Spitzer’s pick to head the MTA defended his membership in Harmonie, a private club that’s mostly white.

John McCain faces South Carolina, again.

Michael Mukasey told congress that “enhanced” interrogation techniques, like waterboarding, may be constitutional.

Michael Bloomberg wants to shut down OTB parlors because they’re not profitable enough for the city.

There is cautious reaction to the merit pay program starting in some city public schools.

John Sabini’s lawyer said breath tests that measure blood alcohol level are unreliable.

Brooklyn Papers reports “An online encyclopedia listing for a Brooklyn councilman is being repeatedly edited by a city employee to emphasize (and hide) the councilman’s position on two controversial development projects.”

Juan Gonzalez defends Spitzer’s driver’s license plan for illegal immigrants, and tells critics, “Any of them could have obtained a New York driver’s license under the old DMV regulations.”

The New York Times editorial board notes that “such a well-bundled front-runner as Senator Hillary Clinton” hasn’t signed on to sponsor a strong campaign finance bill.

The New York Post editors take another swing at Spitzer.

And the last season of HBO’s The Wire will focus on the shortcomings of journalism.