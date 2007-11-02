Karben’s Theory on Spitzer and 2007 Races

It’s easy to forget but this upcoming Tuesday is an election day, but as a story in the Sun today notes, it may be an important test for Eliot Spitzer.

It’s the first regularly scheduled election since he’s become governor, and is coming as he’s embroiled in a national fight over driver’s licenses.

How is he going to approach the elections?

Spitzer supporter Ryan Karben, now a managing director of Fleishman-Hillard Government Relations, emailed me to say that the driver‘s license issue probably won‘t have much of an impact in local races.

From Karben: