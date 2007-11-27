Source: Nine Bidders Were After Kennedy Book

The Times reported this morning that Sen. Ted Kennedy’s autobiography sold to Twelve, an imprint of Hachette Book Group USA, for more than $8 million. The deal was brokered by Bob Barnett, the D.C. lawyer who recently sold Tony Blair’s memoirs to Knopf for around $9 million.

A publishing industry source involved in the six-day Kennedy auction told the Observer that nine publishers were seriously interested in acquiring the book and that almost all of them kept offers on the table for “several days.”