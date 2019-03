Less than two weeks ago, State Senator Gerald Cardinale fought off an expensive and nasty battle for re-election to a ninth term — but it looks like Bergen County Democratic Chairman Joseph Ferriero has been forgiven for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on Joseph Ariyan’s campaign. But Ferriero won something too: his Democratic challenger in Demarest unseated Cardinale’s wife from the Borough Council.

