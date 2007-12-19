Bernie Kenny

There are not many sure things in New Jersey politics, but here’s one: you haven’t heard that last of Bernard Kenny. The Senate Majority Leader, who decided to retire rather than fight Brian Stack in a Democratic primary (or challenge Jerramiah Healy to keep his Hudson County Democratic Chairmanship), continues to be the topic of considerable mystery these days as Democrats from Hudson County – and beyond – wonder what really happened on the morning of July 18. That mind of speculation won’t go away, even after Kenny leaves office in a few weeks.