Giuliani’s Doctor: Rudy’s in ‘Very Good Health’

Here’s the statement the Giuliani campaign just released from Rudy’s doctor, Valentin Fuster.

“I have been Rudy Giuliani’s personal physician for more than seven years.

I was informed late Wednesday evening that Mr. Giuliani was suffering from a significant headache and fatigue. These symptoms can be described as possibly “flu-like.”

As Mr. Giuliani’s personal physician, I stayed in contact with the doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis throughout the course of the evening. Because of the significant headache, it was important to have as much information as possible and err on the side of caution.

Mr. Giuliani underwent the following tests at Barnes-Jewish Hospital: CT-MRI of the brain, ultrasound of the carotid arteries, and spinal fluid evaluation. These tests all came back normal.

Furthermore, a PSA taken within the past month was negligible or undetectable, and routine laboratory tests were normal. Upon returning to New York City, Mr. Giuliani came to me for an examination and a further test, a transesophageal echocardiogram, which was normal. I confirmed there was no change in his health status.

Mr. Giuliani was not prescribed any medication and I recommended that he lighten his schedule only for a few days.

It is my medical opinion that Rudy Giuliani is in very good health.”