Newsweek is looking to leave its headquarters at 1775 Broadway near Columbus Circle and is fishing for new office space around Manhattan, the Post reports. The newsweekly is considering 100 Church Street in the Financial District, which sits at the foot of the World Trade Center redevelopment site.

“We’re definitely talking to them and would love to have them in the building,” said Alex Sapir, president of the Sapir Organization, which owns 100 Church St.