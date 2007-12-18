Passaic councilman pleads guilty to corruption

Passaic City Councilman Marcellus Jackson pleaded guilty today in federal court to accepting bribes in exchange for helping a FBI shell insurance company to get contracts with the city.

Jackson, who remains active as a councilman and works as an inspector for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Authority, admitted accepting several bribes worth a total of $26,000, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Jackson could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, though it is unclear what sentence presiding judge Anne E. Thompson will impose.

Jackson was one of three Passaic officials netted in the FBI’s September corruption bust dubbed “Operation Broken Records” that netted 11 suspects.

Passaic Mayor Samuel Rivera and councilman Jonathan Soto are also accused of accepting bribes from the undercover FBI company. Their cases are not yet resolved.