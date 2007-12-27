Publishers Weekly on the Best and Worst Cover Designs of the Year

As Christmas week staggers on, Publishers Weekly looks back at some of the most striking book covers of the year, pulling ten entries from its weekly-ish “Jackets Required” feature and getting a few design experts and booksellers to weigh in.

Millard Kaufman’s Bowl of Cherries, designed by McSweeney’s M.E. Eli Horowitz, gets a mention, as does Denis Johnson’s Tree of Smoke. Rebecca Mead’s One Perfect Day: The Selling of the American Wedding, designed by Evan Gaffney, gets called “perfect,” while Alan Weisman’s The World Without Us, designed by Pete Garceau, gets “ignorable.”

The rest here.

