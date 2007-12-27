VoterSearch.Org, Live

A voter database I’ve been hearing about for some time has gone public very quietly.

VoterSearch.org allows anybody armed with a person’s full name, birth date and zip code to see whether or not that person is eligible to vote, and in which districts. This information is (and has always been) public, but was previously the domain mainly of nosy reporters and political operatives.

Now, anyone with a laptop can look up the voter eligibility of their friends, parents, co-workers, and local officials.

For example, while tinkering around with the site I was able to see that Michael Bloomberg is eligible to vote this election day in Congressional District 14, Senate District 26, Assembly District 73, and Election District 72. And Eliot Spitzer can vote in Congressional District 14, Senate District 26, Assembly District 73, and Election District 72.

UPDATE: Despite what this great new resource says, Bloomberg is not actually eligible to vote in the very next election, which, unless there’s a special election in his district, will be the presidential primaries on February 5, because he is not a registered member of any political party. Of course.