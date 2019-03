More from John Koblin:

In the press pen, among those who are not rewriting their already-filed “Obama Wins!” stories, we found James Montgomery, a reporter for MTV News who’s been following two teenage Obama volunteers. He said they were writhing in pain and biting their nails.

“This is why we’re here,” he said.

Down the pen a bit, Sam Stein, of HuffPo, was supposed to cover the Clinton event tonight. He abandoned that idea in favor of the more dramatic story here.

And the AP calls it for Clinton.