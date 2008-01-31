You click, we listen

1. VSL subscribers were fascinated by The Works: Anatomy of a City, an in-depth look at how New York City actually functions. From historical perspective to crisscrossing tunnels: Author Kate Ascher shows exactly what keeps the city that never sleeps from ever stopping. To read the original e-mail, click here.

2. Heima, Dean DeBlois’s documentary about ten concerts Sigur Rós played in their native Iceland, hooked VSL subscribers in a big way. The band’s music is epically sublime, and the film’s gorgeous cinematography matches it. To read the original e-mail, click here.

3. The most popular VSL Web video for January? “Tide,” an ad for the storage company Big Yellow. Its stop-motion whimsy appeals to the brilliant 12-year-old in all of us — which is why “Tide” won a bronze medal at the 2007 Cannes Lions Festival. To read the original e-mail, click here.

