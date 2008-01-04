Following Britney Spears' Meltdown, Kevin Federline Calls Emergency Meeting

Mere hours after Britney Spears was taken to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai hospital last night, Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Kaplan, requested an emergency custody meeting at L.A.’s Superior Court.

Because of the extraordinary nature of the circumstances, Mr. Kaplan will not be making a statement to press today, said a rep for the attorney. What is clear, however, is that Ms. Spears’ attorney, Tara Scott, was present in the courtroom this morning. According to an inside source who contacted US, Me. Kaplan has asked that all of the singer’s visitation rights be suspended while she is on 72-hour lockdown at the hospital.

Ms. Spears was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai as a “special needs” patient, which apparently indicates either an overdose or a suicide attempt. (L.A. police did say that Ms. Spears appeared to be under the influence of an “unknown substance.) A complete timeline of events surrounding Ms. Spears’ most recent breakdown can be found here.