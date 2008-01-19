How many tolls hikes will it take to pay for John Samerjan?

As one powerful political strategist put it, Pleasantville Democrats “just don’t get it.” The Democratic Party has nominated three candidates to replace Councilman Maurice “Pete” Callaway, who has pleaded guilty to charges that he took bribes to deliver contracts while serving on the school board. The candidates for the seat vacated by Callaway are his wife, his daughter, and campaign aide, according to a Press of Atlantic City report.

And the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, which must be rolling in cash these days now that the Devils have moved to a competing arena in Newark, has hired John Samerjan to serve as their spokesman. Samerjan was essentially fired (officially, he was not asked to keep the job he’s held for the last five years) from his post as Executive Director of the State Senate Republican Office by the new Minority Leader, Thomas Kean, Jr. He had been with the Sports Authority since Kean’s father helped him get a job there in the 1980’s.

One political insider called the Samerjan appointment the “ultimate bi-partisan pension kiss.” Samerjan needs a little more time to become fully vested in the state public employee pension system, and while Kean didn’t want to keep him around, Governor Jon Corzine’s administration was willing to help him out. They sent him to the Sports Authority, the place that has a tradition of providing soft landing to the political community. (Remember Lewis Thurston?)

For some Republicans who have been critical of Samerjan – Leonard Lance almost lost his leadership post to Anthony Bucco in 2005 because a group of GOP Senators were unhappy with Lance’s staff – the appointment of the former GOP Senate insider may confirm thoughts that Samerjan was too cozy with Democrats. Samerjan used to openly describe himself as a “Codey man” – a reflection of his admiration for the Democratic Senate President.

In recent years, Sports Authority President George Zoffinger gave buyouts to reduce staff. Now his successor, Dennis Robinson, appears to be filling the eliminated posts and increasing spending – the Star-Ledger says the NJSEA will increase spending on staff this year by $2 million.